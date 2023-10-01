Pierce carried the ball 24 times for 81 yards and caught one of two targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Steelers.

After being held under 40 rushing yards in his first three contests of the season, Pierce finally produced solid numbers in what on paper was a tough matchup against the Pittsburgh defense. His 3.4 yards per carry was still lackluster however, and he got by on volume during a game in which Houston led 16-0 at halftime. Pierce could have trouble seeing a similar workload in Week 5 against the Falcons.