Pierce rushed the ball once for three yards in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Titans.
Pierce appeared to be the Texans' lead back in Week 13 when he tallied 15 carries, four of which came in the red zone. His role has declined substantially in two games since, bottoming out in Sunday's win. Devin Singletary is set to lead the Houston backfield for the rest of the season.
