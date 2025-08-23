Pierce had seven carries for 17 yards in Saturday's 26-7 preseason win over the Lions.

While Pierce getting work in the final preseason game might suggest the veteran is on the wrong side of a roster bubble, it's understandable given the quadriceps injury that impacted his first two weeks of camp. This was his lone preseason appearance, as Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans may have wanted to see him in game action, given the nebulous state of No. 1 back Joe Mixon, who is on the active/non-football injury list with an ankle injury and not a lock to be ready for Week 1. Mixon's health leaves Pierce and Nick Chubb as co-leaders in the backfield. Chubb made one preseason appearance last week against the Panthers, when Pierce was held out as a precaution.