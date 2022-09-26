Pierce carried the ball 20 times for 80 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Bears. He added two receptions for 21 yards.

Pierce served as the Texans' lead back for the second consecutive week, as he out-touched Rex Burkhead 21-7. He tallied new career highs in attempts and yards while also plunging into the end zone from one yard away for his first career touchdown. Pierce will be challenged to consistently put up big performances due to the Texans' poor offense, but he has established himself as the preferred option in the team's backfield.