Pierce rushed 20 times for 66 yards and brought in his only target for 16 yards in the Texans' 21-19 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Pierce once again toughed his way through an inefficient day, as even the return of two starting offensive linemen from injury for the Texans wasn't enough to open up sufficient running lanes for the second-year back. No running back other than Pierce logged a carry for Houston, the first time that's happened all season. Pierce therefore looks as secure as ever in his role as workhorse back heading into a Week 6 home matchup against the Saints.