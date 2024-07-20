Pierce has shown improvement in the first days of training camp, John Harris of the Texans' official site reports.

Pierce struggled to produce last season in a new offensive scheme and eventually lost his starting job to Devin Singletary. The new outside zone scheme required reading the defense to dictate where the back goes, which was different from the power-gap scheme, where backs can predetermine where they want to go. During the first two days of camp, Pierce has shown improved patience and decision making after getting the ball. With Singletary gone, the Texans added Joe Mixon, who is expected to be the lead back in 2024, but Pierce could make this a 1-2 punch in the backfield.