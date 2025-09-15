Pierce is expected to be a healthy scratch for Monday's game against the Buccaneers, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Pierce played just 12 percent of offensive snaps Week 1, rushing three times for five yards while failing to catch his only target, and he's now expected to be held out entirely Week 2. That would pave the way for British Brooks to be active versus Tampa Bay, joining Dare Ogunbowale as a depth backfield option behind Nick Chubb, with Joe Mixon (foot) still on the reserve/non-football injury list. The Texans will make Pierce's status official at least 90 minutes ahead of Monday's 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff.