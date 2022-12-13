Pierce (ankle) is expected to miss Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs, Brooks Kubena and Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pierce suffered a left ankle-sprain during Sunday's 27-23 loss to Dallas, and while he was able to play through the issue in Week 14, he's expected to miss at least one game, though it's believed he could be sidelined for up to three contests, per DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports. The rookie running back had totaled 1,104 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns this season, so his likely absence will be a big blow to Houston's offense. Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale figure to handle most of the backfield work in Pierce's expected absence, but the Texans may also elevate Royce Freeman and/or Gerrid Doaks from the practice squad to the active roster as well.