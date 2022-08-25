With coach Lovie Smith planning to use Thursday's preseason finale against the 49ers as something of a dress rehearsal, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports, Pierce is expected to see action in the contest.

After logging five carries for 49 yards in the team's preseason opener, Pierce was rested last Friday against the Rams, with Smith suggesting that he'd already seen what he needed to see from the 2022 fourth-rounder, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. That said, Alexander notes that Smith isn't tipping his hat regarding who will be the team's starting RB in Week 1, but given Pierce's impressive camp and effectiveness in his limited preseason action, the Florida product is trending toward being a key early-season contributor, and possibly the starter, in a Houston backfield that also includes Marlon Mack and the versatile Rex Burkhead.