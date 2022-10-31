Pierce carried the ball 15 times for 35 yards and caught three of five targets for 16 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Titans.

It was shaping up to be a very quiet day for the rookie running back until he caught a three-yard TD from Davis Mills with 17 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Pierce has gotten into the end zone or reached 100 scrimmage yards, or both, in five straight games, but that streak could be in jeopardy in Week 9 against the undefeated Eagles.