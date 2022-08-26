Pierce rushed six times for 37 yards and a touchdown as Houston's starting running back in Thursday's 17-0 preseason win over San Francisco.

Pierce was the only Texans running back to touch the ball on the opening drive, which he capped with a one-yard rushing touchdown. The rookie out of Florida seems to have cemented himself as Houston's top option in the backfield heading into the regular season, with Rex Burkhead seemingly in line to work as Pierce's primary backup since Marlon Mack didn't see the field until the second half Thursday.