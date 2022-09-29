Pierce (hip) returned to a full practice Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Pierce logged a limited practice Wednesday, but his return to full participation puts the 2022 fourth-round on track to lead the Texans' backfield Sunday against the Chargers. In his team's 23-20 loss to the Bears in Week 3, Pierce was Houston's clear-cut top back, recording 20 carries for 80 yards and a TD, to go along with two catches for 21 yards. He did fumble twice in the contest, but both were recovered by the Texans. As long as that's not a recurring issue for the rookie, Pierce should maintain solid volume in the weeks ahead, with Rex Burkhead on hand to work in a change-of-pace role.
