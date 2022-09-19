Pierce rushed 15 times for 69 yards and brought in his only target for eight yards in the Texans' 16-9 loss to the Broncos on Sunday.

The rookie back was explosive while seeing his volume bump up by four total touches over Week 1, and Pierce was much more efficient with them as well. Head coach Lovie Smith had noted earlier in the week how Pierce needed to be much more involved in the offense moving forward, and in Week 2, the extra workload did come to pass as the fourth-round pick was the only Texans running back to log any carries. Pierce will next take aim at the Bears' questionable rush defense in a Week 3 road matchup next Sunday.