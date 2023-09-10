Pierce rushed 11 times for 38 yards and brought in two of three targets for nine yards in the Texans' 25-9 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Pierce led the Texans in rushing yards and outpaced new backfield mate Devin Singletary by four carries, but his day was hardly a fantasy success. The matchup against a talented Baltimore defensive front certainly didn't help his cause, but rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud's serviceable performance in his pro debut supports the notion defenses could soon be loosening up some for Pierce if the rookie continues on an upward trajectory. Pierce's first chance to improve on the lackluster season-opening effort comes in a Week 2 home battle versus the Colts.