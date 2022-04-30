The Texans selected Pierce in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 107th overall.

Pierce is only a middling NFL running back prospect out of Florida, but opportunity is at least as important as talent in fantasy football, and Pierce has an enormous opportunity awaiting him on a Houston roster that badly lacks running back talent otherwise. As much as Rex Burkhead and Marlon Mack can't be brushed aside, they're about as weak of a 1-2 punch as any tandem in the league. Pierce (5-foot-10, 218 pounds) offers a denser, more powerful running style than either of Burkhead or Mack, and at Florida he consistently showed the ability to anchor against tacklers and keep moving forward against contact. He lacks speed -- he probably plays slower than the 4.59-second 40 he logged at the combine -- but Pierce should be Houston's best short-yardage runner at the least.