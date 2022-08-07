Pierce is still in the mix to be the lead running back, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Marlon Mack is the presumed lead back, but Houston head coach Lovie Smith refuses to confirm which of his running backs is the leader. "Coming into camp, we had numbered six guys we liked, nothing's changed," Smith said. Pierce has impressed coaches with the ball in his hands, but he has yet to play in a game and needs to do better as a blocker. More should be learned in the preseason opener Saturday against New Orleans.