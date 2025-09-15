Pierce is inactive for Monday night's game against the Buccaneers.

With Pierce a healthy scratch, Dare Ogunbowale, Woody Marks and British Brooks are available to work behind Nick Chubb in the Texans' Week 2 backfield. In Houston's season-opening 14-9 loss to the Rams, Pierce logged just seven snaps on offense en route to carrying three times for five yards and not hauling in his only passing target.