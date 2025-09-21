Texans' Dameon Pierce: Inactive Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pierce is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
With Pierce and British Brooks healthy scratches Sunday, Dare Ogunbowale and Woody Marks are available to work behind Nick Chubb versus Jacksonville. Pierce is off the fantasy lineup radar until or unless injuries hit Houston's backfield.
