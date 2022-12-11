Pierce was forced out of Sunday's game against the Cowboys with an ankle injury.
Prior to his exit, Pierce had carried 22 times for 78 yards and a TD. In his absence, Rex Burkhead, Dare Ogunbowale and Eno Benjamin are available to handle the Texans' backfield touches.
