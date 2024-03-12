Pierce looks slated to work as the backup to Joe Mixon, whom the Texans are trading for from Cincinnati, DJ Bien-Amie of ESPN reports.

Pierce will no longer have to compete with Devin Singletary, who won the starting job down the stretch in 2023 but is slated to sign with the Giants, but could now have a stronger obstacle to touches in the form of Mixon, who had 257 carries for 1,034 yards and nine TDs and boasts a true three-down skillset. As a rookie Pierce burst onto the scene with 939 rushing yards, but he disappointed Year 2 and ended 2023 on the bench, with just 416 yards on the ground. Pierce could bounce back well if he can better adjust to the Texans' running scheme this offseason, but the team could also add more competition to this backfield ahead of Week 1.