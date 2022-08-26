Pierce likely will be the Texans' top running back in their season opener against the Colts on Sept. 11, Jonathan M. Alexander of The Houston Chronicle reports.

Pierce was rested for Houston's second preseason game after running for 49 yards off the bench in the opener, and he then capped things off by starting the final exhibition and taking six carries for 37 yards and a touchdown in a win over the 49ers. Marlon Mack had a decent preseason with 21 carries for 90 yards, but he mostly got work in the second half of the finale, long after Pierce had been pulled. The fourth-round rookie should be Houston's lead runner to start the season, with Rex Burkhead the preferred back for clear passing situations.