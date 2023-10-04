Pierce was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a knee injury, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Pierce was on the field for 42 of Houston's 71 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's win over the Steelers, finishing with a season-high 24 carries for 81 yards to go along with one catch on two targets for 27 yards. Though Pierce's reps were capped Wednesday, the Texans haven't suggested that the running back is in danger of missing this weekend's game against the Falcons. Even so, Pierce will likely need to practice fully by Friday in order to head into the weekend without an injury designation.