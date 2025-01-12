Pierce had two carries for 15 yards in Saturday's 32-12 victory over the Chargers in the wild-card playoff round.

Pierce had a monster day in Week 18 of the regular season, when Joe Mixon was limited to one series, but it was back to normal in the opening round of the playoffs. He played just six snaps. The addition of Mixon was expected to limit Pierce's usage and it played out way. He was on the field for just 16.1 percent of the offensive snaps this season and carried the ball 40 times over 11 games played. He's under contract for another season but so it Mixon, so Pierce is headed for another season with a marginal role.