Pierce (chest/shoulder) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
During last Thursday's loss to the Eagles, Pierce was on the field for 47 of a possible 60 snaps on offense en route to carrying 27 times for 139 yards. With no reported setbacks in that contest, it's possible Pierce's listed limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related, as opposed to indicative of injury issues that could impact his availability for Sunday's game against the Giants. Added context with regard to the running back's Week 10 status will arrive upon the release of Thursday's practice/injury report.
