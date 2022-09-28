Pierce (hip) was limited at practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Pierce logged 35 snaps, en route to carrying 20 times for 80 yards and a TD while adding two catches for 21 yards in this past Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Bears. Assuming the hip issue that limited him Wednesday isn't a significant concern, the 2022 fourth-rounder should once again lead the way in the Texans' Week 4 backfield against the Chargers on Sunday.

More News