Pierce is listed third on the Texan's unofficial depth chart for Saturday's preseason opener against the Saints, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pierce is listed third behind co-leaders Marlin Mack and Rex Burkhead. The rookie fourth-round pick out of Florida has impressed during drills in camp, but the Texans are anxious to see how he performs in pads against opponents in a game situation. Pierce could eventually move into a more prominent role and was known as a touchdown maker for the Gators.