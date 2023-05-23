Pierce (ankle) is practicing Tuesday, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.
Pierce was running routes at full speed and caught a pass from rookie QB C.J. Stroud at Houston's first OTA practice. The 2022 fourth-round pick gained only 165 yards from his 30 receptions last year, but he was eighth in the league with 72.2 rushing yards per game and started each of his 13 appearances before the season-ending ankle injury. Pierce suggested in January that he could've played Week 18 if the Texans had more to play for, so it seems he enjoyed a healthy, normal offseason without significant training limitations. He does have more competition for playing time this year after the Texans signed Devin Singletary, who finished with 687-to-870 rushing yards and 194-to-280 receiving yards each of his four seasons in Buffalo.