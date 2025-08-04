Pierce (undisclosed) worked off to the side in Monday's practice, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Bien-Aime adds that Pierce's movements looked good. Pierce can't rejoin his teammates at practice until he's activated from the active/PUP list. Once cleared for action, Pierce will look to earn a prominent role in a Texans backfield with a murky pecking order among Pierce, veteran Nick Chubb and rookie fourth-round pick Woody Marks behind injured starter Joe Mixon (foot/ankle), who is expected to be reevaluated near the start of the regular season.