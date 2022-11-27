Pierce rushed five times for eight yards and brought in three of six targets for eight yards in the Texans' 30-15 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

The rookie saw disappointingly low usage for the second straight game, although the fact the Texans were down 30-0 at the half naturally played the biggest role in him being iced out of the offense. Pierce' s talent as both a runner and receiver is undeniable, but his attachment to a team with significant quarterback issues does him no favors. He'll look to break out of the two-game funk against the Browns in a Week 13 home matchup.