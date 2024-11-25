Pierce returned three kickoffs for 135 yards in Sunday's 32-27 loss to the Titans in Week 12. He did not play a snap on offense.

Pierce returned the game's opening kickoff 80 yards to the Titans' 19-yard line, setting up Houston's first score just 18 seconds into the game. He also had a 48-yard return that was negated due to a holding penalty. It was interesting that Pierce did not get on the field with the offense, a unit that produced just 40 rushing yards (2.4 ypc). Dare Ogunbowale got the 13 snaps when Joe Mixon was not on the field; however, fantasy managers should not infer that Ogunbowale would be the starter if Mixon were injured.