Houston head coach Lovie Smith suggested Red Burkhead played more than Pierce because the rookie is not the lead back for passing situations, the Texans' official site reports. "As we look at the plays now, Rex got a chance to carry the ball more. Passing plays, passing situations, Rex was our lead back in that situation, so that's kind of what happened," the coach said.

The comments suggest Pierce has to work at becoming a more complete back, including the ability to pass protect. Smith indicated that it would be a different case if the Texans were playing with a lead, but even then, Burkhead could still win out over the rookie. Houston held a 20-3 after three quarters, but the ground game was stalled by a stingy Colts defense. That meant more passing formations and more Burkhead.