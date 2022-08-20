Texans head coach Lovie Smith said Pierce didn't play in Friday's preseason game against the Rams, because the coach didn't need to see him play, Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk reports.

The football world was looking to see if Pierce would line up with the first-team offense Friday -- a sign that he would be the team's lead back come Week 1 -- but the rookie didn't play at all. Which turned out to be a greater sign that Pierce is the unofficial number one. Smith has seen what he needs to see from Pierce, opting not to expose him Friday, while the coach evaluated Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead for slots behind the rookie.