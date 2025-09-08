Pierce had three carries for five yards and one target in Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Rams in Week 1.

With Joe Mixon (foot) on the Reserve/Non-Football injury list, there were opportunities for the healthy backs, but Pierce was granted just seven snaps. Nick Chubb (32 snaps) got the bulk of the work, while Dare Ogunbowale (17) operated as the third-down back and was on the field in obvious passing situations, particularly late in the game as Houston attempted a comeback. There's not much to read into Sunday's game other than that the Texans' offense under new offensive coordinator Nick Caley was a disappointment.