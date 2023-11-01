Pierce didn't practice Wednesday, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.

The Texans will release their first Week 9 injury report later Wednesday, when a reason behind Pierce's absence will be known. At this stage of the week, head coach DeMeco Ryans was not yet willing to commit to the running back being available for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Devin Singletary and, to a lesser degree, Mike Boone, would be in line to see added backfield touches Week 9 if Pierce sits out or is available only in a limited capacity.