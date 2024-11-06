Pierce (groin) didn't practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Pierce was also listed as a non-participant last week before being ruled out for this past Thursday's loss to the Jets. With another absence Wednesday, the running back's status for Sunday's game against the Lions remains cloudy. If Pierce remains sidelined this weekend, Dare Ogunbowale and J.J. Taylor would continue to see complementary snaps in Week 10 behind top back Joe Mixon.
