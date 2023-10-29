Pierce carried the ball 12 times for 46 yards in Sunday's 15-13 loss to the Panthers.

Despite a matchup with one of the league's weaker run defenses, Pierce failed to average at least four yards a carry for the seventh straight game this season. Devin Singletary saw an equivalent workload (10 carries and two receptions) and also did little with his opportunities, so the Houston backfield remains an unappealing mess from a fantasy perspective. Pierce will try to get something going in Week 9 against the Buccaneers.