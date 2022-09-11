Pierce rushed 11 times for 33 yards and secured his only target for six yards in the Texans' 20-20 tie with the Colts on Sunday.

The rookie ultimately didn't serve as the lead back in terms of volume Sunday, with veteran Rex Burkhead outpacing him by three carries and seven targets. Both players generally found running room at a premium against a stingy Colts front that limited Houston to 2.8 yards per carry overall, but Pierce should certainly continue getting his fair share of opportunity over the course of his rookie campaign as head coach Lovie Smith tries to protect second-year quarterback Davis Mills. Pierce's first chance to improve on the pedestrian pro debut comes in a Week 2 road matchup against the Broncos next Sunday.