Pierce did not log a carry or target during the Texans' 24-20 preseason win over the Rams on Friday night.

There was no shortage of buzz around the rookie fourth-round pick following his five-carry, 49-yard performance against the Saints in the preseason opener, but head coach Lovie Smith opted to give his veteran backs the run of the ground game Friday. Pierce is battling Marlon Mack for the primary early-down role per Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk 790 AM, and although the latter was more productive than in the opener with an eight-carry, 29-yard tally Friday, Pierce could conceivably lock in the No. 1 running back job with a strong enough showing in Thursday night's home preseason finale against the 49ers, which he'll presumably see action in.