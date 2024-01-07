Pierce returned one kickoff for 30 yards and did not play on offense in Saturday's 23-19 win over the Colts in Week 18.

For the first time this season, a healthy Pierce did not get on the field with the offense. He's operated as the backup to Devin Singletary the last several weeks, but Week 18 was a new low for the former lead back. If Pierce is going to make an impact in the playoffs, it may have to be on special teams. He leads Houston with 225 kickoff return yards (32.1 yards per return) and one touchdown.