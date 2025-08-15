Pierce, who got a rest day during Thursday's joint practice with the Panthers, is expected to be held out of Saturday's preseason game against Carolina, Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pierce has recently split first-team reps with Nick Chubb when not receiving a rest day, but the Texans appear to be taking a cautious approach to his workload, given that a quad injury kept him on the active/PUP list until Aug. 4. With Joe Mixon (foot) still on the active/non-football injury list and not set to be re-evaluated until closer to the start of the regular season, Pierce is competing with Chubb and rookie fourth-rounder Woody Marks for a potentially significant Week 1 opportunity.