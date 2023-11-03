Pierce (ankle) is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Pierce didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, and appears to be trending toward missing Sunday's contest. If that ends up being confirmed by the Texans later Friday, Devin Singletary would be in line to step into an expanded role this weekend, with Mike Boone and Dare Ogunbowale in reserve.
