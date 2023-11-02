Pierce (ankle) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Two straight absences from practice to begin Week 9 prep have left Pierce's status uncertain for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. He'll likely need to practice in some fashion Friday to have a shot at playing this weekend, but if Pierce is sidelined Sunday, Devin Singletary would likely step in as the team's lead back. No. 3 back Mike Boone would also have an expanded role behind Singletary.