Pierce expects to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Dolphins, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Pierce didn't play in last Thursday's preseason opener against the Patriots, but it appears as though the 2022 fourth-rounder will log some playing time this weekend. As the coming season approaches, Pierce is poised to continue to head a Texans backfield that also includes veteran newcomer Devin Singletary, as well as Mike Boone, Dare Ogunbowale and Gerrid Doaks.