Pierce rushed four times for nine yards and caught his only target for minus-2 yards in Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Jets.

Pierce was handily outplayed by Devin Singletary, who rushed 13 times for 65 yards and a touchdown. C.J. Stroud has entered concussion protocol after exiting in the fourth quarter, and if the rookie quarterback is unavailable in Week 15 against the Titans, both Pierce and Singletary could see additional volume with Houston likely to lean more on the running game if backup Davis Mills gets the start under center.