Pierce (quadriceps) passed a physical Monday, prompting the Texans to activate him from the active/PUP list, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Pierce opened training camp on the PUP list due to an undisclosed injury, which Wilson revealed to be a strained quad. Earlier Monday, Pierce was described as going high speed on the side, per DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com, and that activity was enough for him to pass a physical. Houston's No. 1 RB Joe Mixon currently is on the active/non-football injury list due to the combination of ankle and foot issues, the latter of which is reported to be more serious, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Mixon is slated to be evaluated again closer to the regular season, but if his recovery extends into September, Pierce could be in the mix for snaps Week 1 alongside Nick Chubb and rookie fourth-round pick Woody Marks.