Pierce could be Houston's Week 1 starter, or at least a major contributor, though coach Lovie Smith hasn't commented on the matter, Jonathan M. Alexander of The Houston Chronicle reports.

After taking five carries for 49 yards in the preseason opener, Pierce was rested in the second exhibition matchup, with Smith saying he'd already seen what he needed to see from the rookie running back. It's unclear if Pierce will play in the final preseason game Thursday against San Francisco, but the Texans are expected to play most starters for a third straight week, including QB Davis Mills. With Pierce held out of the second preseason game, Marlon Mack got most of the early down work and Rex Burkhead handled most passing situations. Neither impressed, and Burkhead lost a fumble.