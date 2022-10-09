Pierce rushed 26 times for 99 yards and a touchdown while catching three of five targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over Jacksonville.

Pierce dominated the backfield touches (26 of 29) and plodded his way to a third-straight game with at least 80 rushing yards and a score. The red-hot rookie is averaging 94.8 rushing yards since taking over as the Texans' lead back in Week 2. With a combination of results and touches, Pierce should be considered a must-start asset when Houston returns from its bye and takes on Las Vegas in Week 7.