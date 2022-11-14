Pierce rushed the ball 17 times for 94 yards in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants. He added two receptions for 28 yards.

Pierce saw a slight downturn in volume compared to his Week 9 outburst, but he still accounted for 17 of Houston's 19 carries. He was bottled up for many of those attempts, though he found daylight on a 44-yard rush early in the second quarter. Pierce also chipped in multiple receptions for the sixth time in his last seven games, which helped him surpass 100 total yards for the second consecutive contest. The Texans' offensive struggles may keep Pierce from regularly finding the end zone, but he is locked into volume and has shown the ability to work efficiently.