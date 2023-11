Pierce (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Pierce was unable to practice in any fashion this week and will sit out a second straight game while he recovers from an ankle injury. Devin Singletary -- who played 74 percent of the Texans' snaps on offense but mustered just 26 yards on 13 carries and zero yards on two receptions in last week's 39-37 win over the Buccaneers -- is likely to get another turn as Houston's lead back in Pierce's stead.