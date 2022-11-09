Pierce was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to chest and shoulder injuries.
During last Thursday's loss to the Eagles, Pierce was on the field for 47 of a possible 60 snaps on offense and carrying 27 times for 139 yards. With no reported setbacks in that contest, Pierce may have been limited Wednesday for maintenance purposes, so at this stage, fantasy managers have no major reason to worry about his status for Sunday's game against the Giants. Added context with regard to the running back's Week 10 availability will arrive upon the release of Thursday's practice report.
